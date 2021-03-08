American Tower (NYSE:AMT) PT Lowered to $250.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its price objective cut by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen reduced their price target on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James reduced their price target on American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.09.

American Tower stock opened at $200.00 on Monday. American Tower has a fifty-two week low of $174.32 and a fifty-two week high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $224.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.06. The company has a market capitalization of $88.88 billion, a PE ratio of 47.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Tower news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total value of $242,231.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,448 shares of company stock worth $771,029 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,763,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $620,214,000 after buying an additional 58,469 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 672,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,995,000 after buying an additional 25,954 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security Asset Management raised its holdings in American Tower by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 21,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

