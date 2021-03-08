American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Sets New 52-Week High at $21.31

Shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.31 and last traded at $21.13, with a volume of 495 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.80.

Separately, TheStreet raised American Vanguard from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 52,686 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 31,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 7,037 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,058,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,950,000 after purchasing an additional 11,253 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Vanguard Company Profile (NYSE:AVD)

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

