Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG) Director Sells C$108,000.00 in Stock

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG) Director Steven Dean sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.08, for a total transaction of C$108,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,302,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,406,430.

ARG stock traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$1.01. 238,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,105. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.70. Amerigo Resources Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.12 and a 52 week high of C$1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$182.58 million and a PE ratio of 34.33.

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

