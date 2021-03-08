Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG) Director Sells C$108,000.00 in Stock

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG) Director Steven Dean sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.08, for a total transaction of C$108,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,302,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,406,430.
ARG stock traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$1.01. 238,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,105. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.70. Amerigo Resources Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.12 and a 52 week high of C$1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$182.58 million and a PE ratio of 34.33.
Amerigo Resources Company Profile
