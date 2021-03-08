Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $258.27.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $227.73 on Monday. Amgen has a 1-year low of $177.05 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $238.54 and a 200 day moving average of $236.03. The firm has a market cap of $131.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 47.50%.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total transaction of $238,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,312. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,360 shares of company stock worth $3,161,514 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

