Amia Capital LLP Has $18.24 Million Stake in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Amia Capital LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 989,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 306,391 shares during the quarter. Grifols accounts for approximately 24.6% of Amia Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Amia Capital LLP owned about 0.14% of Grifols worth $18,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Grifols by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grifols in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grifols in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grifols in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. 15.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Grifols alerts:

GRFS opened at $15.22 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59. Grifols, S.A. has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $22.13.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GRFS. Zacks Investment Research cut Grifols from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols, SA develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.