Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Upgraded to Buy by The Goldman Sachs Group

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $6.50 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $4.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.56.

AMRX stock opened at $4.95 on Monday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $6.18. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 42.02% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $510.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $4,999,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 152,832 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $326,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1,219.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 487,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 450,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. 33.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

