AMO Coin (AMO) Price Reaches $0.0008 on Major Exchanges

AMO Coin (CURRENCY:AMO) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 8th. AMO Coin has a market capitalization of $15.51 million and approximately $937,280.00 worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AMO Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, AMO Coin has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00058547 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.32 or 0.00788705 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00009358 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00025811 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00060613 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00029136 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00041345 BTC.

AMO Coin Profile

AMO Coin (CRYPTO:AMO) is a coin. Its launch date was April 24th, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 coins and its circulating supply is 18,606,519,131 coins. The official message board for AMO Coin is medium.com/@amoblockchain . AMO Coin’s official website is www.amo.foundation . AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AMO Labs is a blockchain platform that aims to create a decentralized car data marketplace, called as AMO Market. The platform will allow users to turn their own cars into public assets to track users' driving habits and infotainment preferences, which could be exchanged and shared on the marketplace. Furthermore, the platform will allow manufacturers to purchase driving habits, histories and accident records that could be used to assist them in warranty claims management. AMO Coin is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange on the platform. “

