AmonD (AMON) Achieves Market Cap of $766,023.65

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 8th. During the last seven days, AmonD has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One AmonD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AmonD has a total market capitalization of $766,023.65 and $40.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $246.07 or 0.00453417 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00066959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00046180 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00077071 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.06 or 0.00077509 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $251.09 or 0.00462653 BTC.

About AmonD

AmonD launched on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 793,809,698 coins. AmonD’s official website is www.amond.cc . The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

AmonD Coin Trading

