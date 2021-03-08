AmonD (AMON) Price Hits $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. Over the last week, AmonD has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. AmonD has a total market capitalization of $768,272.09 and $15.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AmonD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $235.14 or 0.00461992 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00067184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.68 or 0.00075995 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00080702 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00050851 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.54 or 0.00452940 BTC.

AmonD Profile

AmonD’s genesis date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 793,809,698 coins. The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc . The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

Buying and Selling AmonD

