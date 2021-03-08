Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Trading Up 6.1%

Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP) shares were up 6.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.40 and last traded at $7.36. Approximately 101,837 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 109,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.94.
Several research analysts have recently commented on AP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.22 million, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.15.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile (NYSE:AP)
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells custom designed engineering products to commercial and industrial users in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing.
Featured Article: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?
Receive News & Ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.