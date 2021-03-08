Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Trading Up 6.1%

Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP) shares were up 6.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.40 and last traded at $7.36. Approximately 101,837 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 109,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.94.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.22 million, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile (NYSE:AP)

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells custom designed engineering products to commercial and industrial users in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing.

