Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.15. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.62. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 6,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $121,261.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jack Y. Zhang sold 25,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.89, for a total transaction of $483,017.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,246,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,445,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 161,811 shares of company stock worth $3,032,786. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPH traded up $0.43 on Monday, hitting $17.95. The company had a trading volume of 9,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,537. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.36 and a beta of 0.87. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $22.69.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

