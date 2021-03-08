Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,144,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,777 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 15.04% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $143,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMPH. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jack Y. Zhang sold 37,931 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $699,068.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,246,988 shares in the company, valued at $41,411,988.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Y. Zhang sold 30,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $566,381.53. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,811 shares of company stock worth $3,032,786. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.52 on Monday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.32 and a twelve month high of $22.69. The stock has a market cap of $832.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.14 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.26.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

