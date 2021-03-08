Ampleforth (AMPL) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $10.95 Million

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. During the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded 16.5% higher against the dollar. Ampleforth has a market capitalization of $290.74 million and $10.95 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ampleforth coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001913 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00060116 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $425.10 or 0.00823503 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00009342 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00026294 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001937 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00061004 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00030168 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00041368 BTC.

Ampleforth Coin Profile

Ampleforth (CRYPTO:AMPL) is a coin. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 466,447,778 coins and its circulating supply is 294,462,309 coins. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/# . Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Ampleforth Coin Trading

