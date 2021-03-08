Analysts Anticipate Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to Announce $1.93 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) will report $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Align Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.74. Align Technology posted earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 164.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full-year earnings of $9.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.49 to $10.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $11.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.51 to $12.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Align Technology.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ALGN shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.07.

Shares of ALGN opened at $536.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $570.66 and its 200-day moving average is $457.02. The company has a market capitalization of $42.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology has a fifty-two week low of $127.88 and a fifty-two week high of $634.46.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total value of $3,211,458.54. Also, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total value of $9,369,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,664,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,102 shares of company stock worth $15,920,924 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $1,057,000. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,296,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $652,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

