Analysts Anticipate Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) to Post $1.96 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) will announce $1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Montreal’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.62. Bank of Montreal posted earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 157.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will report full-year earnings of $8.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.89 to $10.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.11 to $11.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bank of Montreal.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $1.40. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BMO. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.39.

BMO opened at $85.35 on Monday. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $38.31 and a twelve month high of $86.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.79. The company has a market cap of $55.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.8402 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.12%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1,008.4% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of Montreal (BMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.