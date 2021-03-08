Analysts Anticipate Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) to Post $0.63 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) to announce $0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is $0.57. Blackbaud posted earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $3.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Blackbaud.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $242.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.41 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark upgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total value of $1,645,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,970,979.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joyce Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total value of $143,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,180.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,665 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLKB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Blackbaud by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackbaud during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Blackbaud during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Blackbaud during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Blackbaud during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. 95.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLKB opened at $69.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Blackbaud has a 12 month low of $38.22 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.41, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.20.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

