Analysts Anticipate Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $834.03 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) will announce $834.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Brinker International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $862.22 million and the lowest is $780.24 million. Brinker International posted sales of $860.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full year sales of $3.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $3.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Brinker International.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $760.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brinker International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Brinker International from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brinker International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.24.

In related news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $64,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,552,225.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steve Provost sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total value of $619,200.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,544 shares of company stock valued at $719,290. 3.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the third quarter worth $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $71.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.30, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $74.99.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

