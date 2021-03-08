Analysts Anticipate Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cal-Maine Foods’ earnings. Cal-Maine Foods reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 117.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cal-Maine Foods.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $347.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.49 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CALM shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,223,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 688,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,839,000 after acquiring an additional 57,910 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 9,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,014,000 after purchasing an additional 111,535 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CALM opened at $40.92 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.34 and its 200-day moving average is $38.68. Cal-Maine Foods has a 52 week low of $30.74 and a 52 week high of $46.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87 and a beta of -0.23.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

