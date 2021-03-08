Analysts Anticipate Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) to Post $1.02 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) to report $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.09. Canadian National Railway reported earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full year earnings of $4.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $4.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Canadian National Railway.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,025,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 54.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $112.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $65.13 and a 12 month high of $116.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.02 and its 200 day moving average is $107.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.4803 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.00%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian National Railway (CNI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.