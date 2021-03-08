Analysts Anticipate Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $48.19 Million

Equities research analysts expect Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) to report $48.19 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $43.40 million and the highest is $52.97 million. Genco Shipping & Trading posted sales of $49.97 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full-year sales of $202.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $194.40 million to $210.35 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $196.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Genco Shipping & Trading.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 43.05%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GNK. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Genco Shipping & Trading presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.78.

GNK stock opened at $11.36 on Monday. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $11.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -11.94%.

In other news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 9,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $109,549.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,178 shares in the company, valued at $4,138,213.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $214,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,219,163 shares of company stock worth $67,800,605 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 352.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,897 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

