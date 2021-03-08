Analysts Anticipate REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.97 Million

Equities analysts expect that REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) will report $27.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for REGENXBIO’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.64 million to $38.30 million. REGENXBIO posted sales of $17.64 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 58.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that REGENXBIO will report full-year sales of $117.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $74.56 million to $158.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $164.12 million, with estimates ranging from $74.56 million to $260.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow REGENXBIO.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($2.35). The business had revenue of $21.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.57 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 63.13% and a negative return on equity of 21.73%. The business’s revenue was up 81.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RGNX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on REGENXBIO from $51.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised REGENXBIO from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on REGENXBIO from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on REGENXBIO from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. REGENXBIO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.67.

In other news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 22,584 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $904,715.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,946.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $75,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,484 shares in the company, valued at $14,177,034.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 140,059 shares of company stock worth $6,600,457. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 168.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 86.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RGNX opened at $39.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 1.28. REGENXBIO has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $50.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.19 and its 200 day moving average is $36.83.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

