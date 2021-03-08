Analysts Anticipate Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.64 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) will post sales of $1.64 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.65 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market posted sales of $1.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full year sales of $6.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.42 billion to $6.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.77 billion to $7.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sprouts Farmers Market.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.20. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 4.02%.

SFM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.93.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $23.62 on Monday. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.93 and its 200-day moving average is $21.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,519,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,744,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,261,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,566,000 after purchasing an additional 312,256 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,046,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,382,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,856,000 after purchasing an additional 334,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,898,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,163,000 after purchasing an additional 405,346 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

