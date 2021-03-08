Analysts Anticipate Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.50 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) will post sales of $77.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $67.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $85.12 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $215.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 64%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $538.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $466.50 million to $630.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $856.69 million, with estimates ranging from $692.30 million to $995.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.52. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $75.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

In other Xenia Hotels & Resorts news, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 18,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $300,238.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,301.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Atish Shah sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 156,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,404 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,820. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 68,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XHR opened at $18.67 on Monday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $20.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.23.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

