Analysts’ Downgrades for March, 8th (AIN, AVASF, CGGYY, DTE, ETR, HMST, IVA, KPDCF, LUNMF, NPACY)

Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, March 8th:

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $90.00 target price on the stock.

Get Albany International Corp alerts:

Avast (OTCMKTS:AVASF) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY)

was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a buy rating to a hold rating.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $119.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $133.00.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a buy rating to a sell rating.

Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to an underweight rating.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Quadient (OTCMKTS:NPACY) was downgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a buy rating.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating.

Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. (OTCMKTS:RGEDF) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $52.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $34.00.

Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.