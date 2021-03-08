Analysts Expect AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Will Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.68 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AdvanSix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the highest is $0.69. AdvanSix posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 119.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdvanSix will report full-year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.53. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AdvanSix.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.45. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $340.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.00 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ASIX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdvanSix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of AdvanSix from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, CL King raised shares of AdvanSix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

AdvanSix stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.03. The stock had a trading volume of 457,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,296. AdvanSix has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $30.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.71. The stock has a market cap of $813.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.82 and a beta of 1.84.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the third quarter worth $939,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 141.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 48,334 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 105.4% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 129,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 66,400 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the fourth quarter worth $3,367,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 23.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

