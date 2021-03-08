Analysts Expect Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) to Announce $0.77 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Albemarle’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $0.82. Albemarle posted earnings of $1.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full-year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $4.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $6.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Albemarle.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.48.

Shares of Albemarle stock traded down $3.19 on Monday, reaching $140.69. 1,321,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,218,278. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.64 and its 200-day moving average is $127.74. Albemarle has a one year low of $48.89 and a one year high of $188.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $227,449.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,724,223.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $2,356,680.28. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,477 shares of company stock worth $2,818,196. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Albemarle (ALB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.