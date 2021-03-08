Analysts Expect Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Autodesk’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the highest is $1.04. Autodesk reported earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full-year earnings of $4.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.74 to $5.31. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $8.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Autodesk.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%.

ADSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Griffin Securities upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $259.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded down $3.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $264.27. 5,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,469,193. The company’s 50-day moving average is $295.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $58.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.00, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $125.38 and a 1 year high of $321.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 993 shares of the software company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Autodesk by 0.5% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,731 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Autodesk by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,511 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

