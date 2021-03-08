Analysts Expect Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.79 Billion

Equities analysts expect Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) to post sales of $4.79 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.73 billion and the highest is $4.89 billion. Baker Hughes posted sales of $5.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full-year sales of $20.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.47 billion to $20.82 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $22.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.21 billion to $22.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. HSBC cut shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.91.

Shares of BKR stock opened at $24.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.47. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $25.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 84.71%.

In other news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $735,056,172.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at $2,368,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Baker Hughes by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth $26,542,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Baker Hughes by 371.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 137,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 108,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Baker Hughes by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 222,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

