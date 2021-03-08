Analysts Expect Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) to Post $1.13 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) will announce $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.25. Bank of Hawaii posted earnings per share of $0.87 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full year earnings of $4.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of Hawaii.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 22.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share.

Separately, TheStreet raised Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of NYSE BOH traded up $2.60 on Monday, hitting $94.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,035. Bank of Hawaii has a 12-month low of $46.70 and a 12-month high of $94.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.20%.

In related news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total value of $464,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,598 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,724.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 12.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 4.0% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 1.3% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

