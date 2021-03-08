Analysts Expect Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) to Post $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Brigham Minerals reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $1.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $1.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Brigham Minerals.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.93). Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%.

MNRL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded Brigham Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.18.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 68,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 21,044 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 6,847 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,579,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MNRL traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.66. 359,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,080. Brigham Minerals has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $16.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $884.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -783.00 and a beta of 2.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 168.42%.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

