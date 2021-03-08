Analysts Expect Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $87.06 Million

Brokerages predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) will announce sales of $87.06 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Dril-Quip’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $84.30 million and the highest is $88.50 million. Dril-Quip posted sales of $96.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Dril-Quip will report full year sales of $343.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $328.70 million to $353.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $376.83 million, with estimates ranging from $356.12 million to $418.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dril-Quip.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Dril-Quip had a positive return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 3.14%.

A number of research firms have commented on DRQ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Barclays downgraded shares of Dril-Quip from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

DRQ stock opened at $38.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.91 and a beta of 1.54. Dril-Quip has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $38.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.30.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRQ. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 294.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dril-Quip (DRQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.