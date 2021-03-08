Analysts Expect Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $173.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) to post sales of $173.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $175.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $172.20 million. Ethan Allen Interiors reported sales of $149.77 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will report full-year sales of $669.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $665.30 million to $674.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $708.15 million, with estimates ranging from $694.50 million to $721.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ethan Allen Interiors.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $178.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.80 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ETH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

ETH opened at $25.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.90 million, a PE ratio of 169.73 and a beta of 1.23. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $26.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.31%.

In other news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $30,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at $84,364.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $30,714.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETH. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 125,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

