Analysts Expect Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Analysts expect Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.70) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Kohl’s posted earnings of ($3.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $3.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $4.81. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kohl’s.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Kohl’s from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

Shares of Kohl’s stock traded up $1.31 on Monday, hitting $56.90. 2,419,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,287,365. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.77. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $10.89 and a 52 week high of $58.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.47 and a beta of 2.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 325.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kohl’s (KSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.