Analysts Expect Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) will announce ($0.18) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is ($0.15). Ocular Therapeutix posted earnings per share of ($0.47) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 61.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($1.20). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ocular Therapeutix.

OCUL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $16.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ocular Therapeutix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCUL traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.05. The stock had a trading volume of 219,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,286. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 2.29. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $24.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 571.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 12,151 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 144.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 98,612 shares during the last quarter. 52.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

