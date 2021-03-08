Analysts Expect PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) to Post $0.75 EPS

Brokerages expect PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.75 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for PRA Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.89. PRA Group reported earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that PRA Group will report full year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $3.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $3.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PRA Group.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. PRA Group had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.85%.

PRAA stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,064. PRA Group has a 1 year low of $19.40 and a 1 year high of $47.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.14.

In related news, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $132,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,193,746.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Martin Sjolund sold 1,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $70,785.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,338 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAA. Norges Bank bought a new position in PRA Group during the 4th quarter worth about $19,554,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,692,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,608,000 after purchasing an additional 394,841 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of PRA Group by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,001,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,716,000 after purchasing an additional 109,644 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,462,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,014,000 after purchasing an additional 108,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PRA Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,235,000.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

