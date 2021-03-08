Analysts Expect Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) to Announce -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) to report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Velodyne Lidar’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.09). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Velodyne Lidar.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Velodyne Lidar from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Velodyne Lidar from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.88.

Shares of VLDR traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.02. The stock had a trading volume of 121,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,504,880. Velodyne Lidar has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $32.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.21.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $911,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the period. 6.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc develops and produces lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surround-view hybrid solid state, directional solid state, and dome lidars; and Vella, an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) software solution built around lidar.

