Analysts Issue Forecasts for Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.78) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($3.48) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.22) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.39) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.15) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ATRA. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Atara Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

NASDAQ ATRA opened at $16.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 2.65. Atara Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $28.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.53.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.22).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 5,865 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth $89,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth $194,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 87.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 14,561 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth $861,000.

In related news, insider Joe Newell sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $131,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,896.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $35,866.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,645 shares of company stock worth $408,752. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.