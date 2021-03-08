Analysts Issue Forecasts for Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. William Blair analyst T. Lugo forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $2.38. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 2.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $43.25 on Monday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $56.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.57 and a beta of 0.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $8,018,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 307,010 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,297,000 after purchasing an additional 8,718 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,353 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,535 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 12,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 8,432 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.