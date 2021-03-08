Analysts Issue Forecasts for Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LL)

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LL. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Loop Capital cut shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

NYSE:LL opened at $23.55 on Monday. Lumber Liquidators has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $680.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.23.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $304.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.51 million. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 29.29%. Lumber Liquidators’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 51,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

