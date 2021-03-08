Analysts Issue Forecasts for MannKind Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MNKD)

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of MannKind in a report released on Friday, March 5th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for MannKind’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MNKD. BTIG Research boosted their price target on MannKind from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on MannKind from $2.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of MannKind in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.70.

NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $3.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 2.28. MannKind has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $6.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNKD. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MannKind in the 4th quarter valued at $10,955,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MannKind by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,655,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,193,000 after buying an additional 747,580 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MannKind by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,275,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after buying an additional 489,627 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in MannKind by 1,599.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 170,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 160,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MannKind in the 4th quarter valued at $481,000. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes.

