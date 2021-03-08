Analysts Issue Forecasts for Peoples Bancorp Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood increased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. Boenning Scattergood analyst J. Plevelich now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.44.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.39. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 5.60%.

PEBO has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.63.

Shares of PEBO opened at $33.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.71 million, a P/E ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.62. Peoples Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $33.34.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 344.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $389,000. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 84,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,473 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. 56.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.78%.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.