Analysts Issue Forecasts for StorageVault Canada Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (CVE:SVI)

StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) – Cormark lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of StorageVault Canada in a report released on Thursday, March 4th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.14. Cormark also issued estimates for StorageVault Canada’s FY2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on SVI. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$3.75 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James set a C$4.50 price target on StorageVault Canada and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.
StorageVault Canada Company Profile
StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.
Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?
Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.