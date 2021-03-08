Analysts Offer Predictions for Lincoln Educational Services Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LINC)

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) – Research analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Lincoln Educational Services in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

LINC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.81.

Lincoln Educational Services stock opened at $5.87 on Monday. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $8.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.17. The company has a market cap of $155.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 27.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,352,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,294,000 after buying an additional 119,626 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 12,153 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management raised its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 213,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 9,506 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 24,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the third quarter valued at $777,000. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

