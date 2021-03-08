Analysts Offer Predictions for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Maravai LifeSciences in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MRVI. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.13.

MRVI stock opened at $35.59 on Monday. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $23.62 and a 12-month high of $40.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.11.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRVI. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth $333,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth $397,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth $422,000.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

