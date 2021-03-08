Analysts Offer Predictions for Straumann Holding AG’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SAUHF)

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Straumann in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Lee now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $23.99 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $27.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Straumann’s FY2022 earnings at $29.59 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $35.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $41.34 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Straumann from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Straumann stock opened at $1,148.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.02, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.95. Straumann has a 1 year low of $575.00 and a 1 year high of $1,371.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,211.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1,116.39.

Straumann Company Profile

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implant systems, biomaterials, CADCAM prosthetics, digital equipment, software, clear aligner systems, and various materials for dental applications. The company offers dental implant systems for tissue and bone level; titanium, titanium alloy, ceramic, and mini dental implant systems; and guided and non-guided surgical instruments, as well as implant-borne prosthetics.

