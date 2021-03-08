Analysts Offer Predictions for TG Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for TG Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.67). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.67) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.93 EPS.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.14). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 223.96% and a negative net margin of 151,798.69%.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. TG Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

TG Therapeutics stock opened at $43.28 on Monday. TG Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.34 and a 1-year high of $56.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.41 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGTX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $66,351,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $285,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $902,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in TG Therapeutics by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 15,830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Yann Echelard sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $1,201,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.