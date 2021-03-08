Analysts Offer Predictions for Viemed Healthcare, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:VMD)

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (TSE:VMD) – Investment analysts at Beacon Securities issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Viemed Healthcare in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. Beacon Securities analyst D. Cooper anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the year.

Shares of VMD opened at C$12.18 on Monday. Viemed Healthcare has a 52 week low of C$3.36 and a 52 week high of C$16.19. The company has a market cap of C$481.87 million and a PE ratio of 16.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.06.

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and health care solutions to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen units, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

