Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 8th (AIR, AIXA, CS, FLTR, FME, FRE, G1A, KGX, PSM, RNO)

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2021


Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, March 8th:

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €134.00 ($157.65) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) was given a €18.00 ($21.18) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AXA (EPA:CS) was given a €24.95 ($29.35) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) was given a £172.50 ($225.37) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €69.00 ($81.18) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) was given a €44.00 ($51.76) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) was given a €30.00 ($35.29) target price by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) was given a €69.00 ($81.18) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) was given a €22.00 ($25.88) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €69.00 ($81.18) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) was given a €110.00 ($129.41) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) was given a €215.00 ($252.94) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

