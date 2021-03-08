Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Inspire Medical Systems (INSP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE: INSP):

3/2/2021 – Inspire Medical Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $210.00 to $252.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Inspire Medical Systems had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $225.00 to $275.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Inspire Medical Systems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Inspire Medical Systems Inc. is a medical technology company. It focused on the development and commercialization of solutions for obstructive sleep apnea. The company’s proprietary Inspire therapy is a neurostimulation technology which provides treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. Inspire Medical Systems Inc.is based in Minnesota, United States. “

2/24/2021 – Inspire Medical Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $210.00 to $252.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Inspire Medical Systems had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $225.00 to $275.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Inspire Medical Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $215.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2021 – Inspire Medical Systems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Inspire Medical Systems Inc. is a medical technology company. It focused on the development and commercialization of solutions for obstructive sleep apnea. The company’s proprietary Inspire therapy is a neurostimulation technology which provides treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. Inspire Medical Systems Inc.is based in Minnesota, United States. “

1/7/2021 – Inspire Medical Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $150.00 to $215.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:INSP opened at $211.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $221.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -91.33 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 14.18, a current ratio of 14.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.53 and a 52-week high of $252.25.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.17. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 32.23% and a negative net margin of 61.07%. The company had revenue of $46.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 3,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $571,590.00. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 30,187 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.15, for a total value of $5,498,562.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter worth $28,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter worth $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 210.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. 96.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

