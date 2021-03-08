Analysts Set Expectations for Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SLGL)

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a research note issued on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Get Sol-Gel Technologies alerts:

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.13. Sol-Gel Technologies had a negative return on equity of 48.54% and a negative net margin of 273.92%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGL opened at $9.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $183.51 million, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.36. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $11.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.77.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 24.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 9,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 15.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479 shares in the last quarter. 30.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sol-Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, a epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma and non-melanoma skin cancer; and tapinarof and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other dermatological indications.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.